Tokyo stocks fall in morning on COVID-19 economic recovery concerns

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were lower Tuesday morning as an ongoing resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic in Japan and a possible state of emergency extension over the virus raised concerns over the country's economic recovery. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 53.95 points, or 0.19 percent, from Monday to 27,735.34. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 5.44 points, or 0.28 percent, to 1,944.70. Decliners were led by land transportation, air transportation, and insurance issues.