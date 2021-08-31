Japan's Renova joins hydroelectric power project in Philippines

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese renewable energy firm Renova Inc. is participating in a hydroelectric power project in the Philippines by concluding loan agreements with the Philippine Development Bank and other financial institutions. Renova said the Kiangan project in the northern Philippine province of Ifugao is its first hydroelectric power project and its first investment in the Southeast Asian country. The Tokyo-based firm did not disclose the amount being loaned for the 17.4-megawatt power plant on Luzon Island. "We chose hydroelectric power generation by taking into consideration the capacity under the feed-...