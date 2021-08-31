Japan's Asakawa re-elected ADB chief, vows to help pandemic recovery

Newsfrom Japan

The Asian Development Bank said Tuesday its president, Masatsugu Asakawa, was re-elected for a second term. "My vision for the upcoming term is for ADB to serve as the premier development institution for Asia and the Pacific as it supports its developing member countries in recovering from the coronavirus disease pandemic," Asakawa, 63, was quoted as saying in an ADB release. Asakawa, who served as Japan's vice finance minister for international affairs until July 2019, will begin his new term running for five years on Nov. 24, the Manila-based institution said. Asakawa assumed the post of the...