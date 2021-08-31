Tennis: Reigning champion Osaka into U.S. Open 2nd round

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's Naomi Osaka advanced to the second round of the U.S. Open for the sixth straight year Monday, the reigning champion beating Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic 6-4, 6-1. Third seed Osaka survived three break points in the third game before getting the first break of the match in the 10th game to claim a tight first set at Arthur Ashe Stadium. The four-time grand slam winner tightened up her groundstroke play in the second set to break twice and brush aside her 87th-ranked opponent. Osaka, who went out in the third round in both the Tokyo Olympics and the Western & Southern Open recent...