Soccer: Inui back at Cerezo Osaka after 10 yrs in Europe

Former Japan winger Takashi Inui has returned to Cerezo Osaka after 10 years in Europe, the J-League first-division side said Tuesday. "I'll give my best at Cerezo Osaka to deliver fun football to kids around Osaka and Japan," said Inui, who will wear the No. 23 shirt at the club he left in the summer of 2011 to sign for Bochum, then in the German second division. Now a 33-year-old, Inui joined Eintracht Frankfurt a year later and spent three seasons in the Bundesliga before moving to Spanish side Eibar, where he played from 2015 to 2018 before returning for a second stint in the summer of 201...