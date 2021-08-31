Tokyo stocks end higher on firm blue chips, dip-buying

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended higher Tuesday on solid gains in some blue chips, as well as firm buying appetite for shares perceived as undervalued after recent falls. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 300.25 points, or 1.08 percent, from Monday at 28,089.54. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 10.56 points, or 0.54 percent, higher at 1,960.70. Gainers were led by marine transportation, iron and steel, and precision instrument issues.