Baseball: Ohtani rips 42nd home run as Angels edge Yankees

Newsfrom Japan

Shohei Ohtani increased his lead in the major leagues' home run race Monday, blasting his 42nd in the Los Angeles Angels' 8-7 win over the New York Yankees. The Angels' designated hitter, Ohtani broke a 5-5 fifth-inning tie by connecting on a high 1-1 breaking ball from former Angel Andrew Heaney for a solo home run at Angel Stadium. Ohtani, who took a pitch off his right wrist on Saturday, will skip his scheduled start on Tuesday, Angels manager Joe Maddon said. Juan Lagares tripled in another run in the sixth for the Angels before Giancarlo Stanton's two-run shot in the seventh tied the game...