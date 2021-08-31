Soccer: Sagan manager Kim accused of continuous violence, verbal abuse

Newsfrom Japan

Sagan Tosu manager Kim Myung Hwi has been accused of continuing to subject players and others to violence, abusive language and abuse of power, a source close to the matter said Tuesday. The anonymous accusation was made to the Japan Football Associations' consultation desk for stamping out violence, with the J-League set to discuss whether to launch its own investigation into the matter. The 40-year-old Kim was suspended from managing by his club in June for three matches after he swept a player's foot during practice and floored him, which was deemed to exceed the scope of his duties. Sagan ...