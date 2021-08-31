S. Korea passes bill to curb Apple, Google in-app payment systems

Newsfrom Japan

South Korea's parliament passed a bill Tuesday to ban Apple Inc. and Alphabet Inc.'s Google from forcing app developers to use their mobile platforms' in-app payment systems. The bill passed in the National Assembly amends the Telecommunications Business Act to allow mobile content businesses to use alternative payment systems and give consumers a choice in how to pay for in-app content. According to local media, this makes South Korea the first country to introduce such curbs on global tech giants' in-app billing policies. However, similar legislation was recently introduced in the U.S. Senat...