China shuts American Chamber of Commerce in Chengdu: Reuters

Chinese authorities have instructed an American Chamber of Commerce in the country's southwestern city of Chengdu to cease operations, Reuters reported Tuesday, citing officials of the organization. The move came as Beijing has been at odds with Washington over several issues, including its alleged human rights abuses in Xinjiang, the crackdown on democracy in Hong Kong, and issues related to Taiwan and the South China Sea. The chamber notified members on Monday that, in accordance with Chinese laws and regulations, it had to stop operations and "no longer carry out any activities in the name ...