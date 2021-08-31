Soccer: Former Japan striker Okazaki to join Spanish 2nd-division club

Newsfrom Japan

Former Japan international striker Shinji Okazaki has agreed to join Spanish second-division side FC Cartagena on a free transfer, the club announced Tuesday. The 35-year-old Okazaki had been searching for a new club since the end of last season. He was not retained by Spanish side SD Huesca, who will also be in the second tier this season after being relegated from La Liga. After beginning his pro career in the J-League in 2005, with Shimizu S-Pulse, Okazaki moved to Germany in 2011. Four years later he joined Leicester City, who won their first English Premier League championship with Okazak...