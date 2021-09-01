U.N. chief warns of humanitarian catastrophe in Afghanistan

Newsfrom Japan

U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday warned that "a humanitarian catastrophe looms" in war-torn Afghanistan and asked for support to ensure Afghans' access to food and other necessary supplies. Expressing his "grave concern" over "the deepening humanitarian and economic crisis" in the country, Guterres noted the risk of basic services collapsing and said 18 million people -- roughly half the population -- need humanitarian assistance to survive. "More than half of all children under five are expected to become acutely malnourished in the next year. People are losing access to bas...