Japan's April-June business investment up 5.3% on year

Newsfrom Japan

Capital spending by Japanese companies rose 5.3 percent in the April-June quarter from a year earlier, government data showed Wednesday. Investment by all nonfinancial sectors for purposes such as building factories and adding equipment totaled 10.15 trillion yen ($92 billion), according to the Finance Ministry. Pretax profits at companies covered in the ministry's survey increased 93.9 percent to 24.07 trillion yen, and sales were up 10.4 percent to 314.41 trillion yen. Taking into account the latest capital spending figures, the Cabinet Office is scheduled to release revised gross domestic p...