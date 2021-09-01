Tokyo stocks open higher on weak yen after Nikkei's 1.5-month high

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened higher Wednesday after the yen weakened overnight against the U.S. dollar, extending gains a day after the Nikkei benchmark rose to its highest level since July 15. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 332.31 points, or 1.18 percent, from Tuesday to 28,421.85. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 19.79 points, or 1.01 percent, at 1,980.49. Gainers were led by pulp and paper, air transportation, and electric appliance issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 110.05-09 yen compared with 109....