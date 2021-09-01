Chronology of major events related to Princess Mako's marriage

Newsfrom Japan

The following is a chronology of major events related to the planned marriage between Princess Mako and her commoner boyfriend Kei Komuro. Sept. 3, 2017 -- Imperial Household Agency announces Princess Mako's planned engagement to Kei Komuro. Feb. 6, 2018 -- Imperial Household Agency announces wedding will be postponed following reports of a money dispute between Komuro's mother and her former fiance. Aug. 7 -- Komuro leaves for the United States to study at Fordham University's law school in New York. November -- Prince Fumihito, father of Princess Mako, says Komuro's family should resolve fin...