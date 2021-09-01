Tennis: Nishikori beats Italy's Caruso, reaches U.S. Open 2nd round

Newsfrom Japan

Kei Nishikori withstood a fightback from Italy's Salvatore Caruso on Tuesday to advance to the second round of the U.S. Open with a 6-1, 6-1, 5-7, 6-3 win. Playing his first match in three weeks due to a right shoulder injury, the world No. 56 from Japan took control early before the 113th-ranked Caruso tilted the momentum in the third set. The Italian broke Nishikori twice in the fourth set, but the former world No. 4 used his strong return game and net play to reassert control before closing out the match. "There were quite a few dangerous moments in the third and fourth sets, so it was a re...