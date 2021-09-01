Tokyo stocks rise in morning on positive capital spending data

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose Wednesday morning, as investor sentiment was buoyed after government data showed capital spending by Japanese companies in the April-June quarter grew for the first time in over a year. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 357.27 points, or 1.27 percent, from Tuesday to 28,446.81. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 19.50 points, or 0.99 percent, at 1,980.20. Gainers were led by pulp and paper, air transportation, and insurance issues.