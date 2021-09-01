Soccer: Japan defender Tomiyasu joins Arsenal

Newsfrom Japan

English Premier League side Arsenal announced the signing Tuesday of Japan international defender Takehiro Tomiyasu on a full transfer from Bologna in the Italian top flight. The London club paid a transfer fee of 19.8 million pounds ($27 million) to sign the 22-year-old Tomiyasu to a four-year deal, with an option for a one-year extension, British outlet Sky Sports reported. A youth product of J-League side Avispa Fukuoka, Tomiyasu left Japan in January 2018 for Sint-Truiden in the Belgian top flight, where he was a standout before being bought by Bologna in the summer of 2019. He has been ca...