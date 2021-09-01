FEATURE: Tiny Hokkaido furniture firm proud creator of Olympic medal cases

Newsfrom Japan

A small furniture company located in rural Hokkaido was tasked with making the protective wooden cases used to store medals won by athletes at the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics -- a delicate work of craftsmanship that also involved facing the challenge of the one-year postponement of the games due to the coronavirus pandemic. Created by Yamagami Mokko, which has only 19 employees, in the town of Tsubetsu on Japan's northernmost main island, the circular case is made of wood from locally sourced Japanese "tamo" ash wood. Measuring 12 centimeters across and 6 cm in thickness, the cases are dyed...