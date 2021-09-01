Daito Trust Construction unit helps Chinese hoping to study in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Daitokentaku Leasing Co., a real estate brokerage unit of Daito Trust Construction Co., launched a one-stop service Wednesday in Shanghai to support Chinese students seeking to study in Japan. Eheya Business Consulting (Shanghai) Co., a local subsidiary of Daitokentaku Leasing, provides various services for Chinese students via its website, ranging from helping them find Japanese-language schools and apartment rooms to supporting their life in Japan, the Japanese company said in a news release Tuesday. Daitokentaku Leasing has become the first Japanese firm to offer such comprehensive study ag...