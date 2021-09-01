Tokyo stocks end higher on hopes for normalizing economic activity

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended higher Wednesday on hopes for the normalization of domestic economic activity as Japan's nationwide toll of COVID-19 infections appears to have hit a peak. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 361.48 points, or 1.29 percent, from Tuesday at 28,451.02. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 20.09 points, or 1.02 percent, higher at 1,980.79. Gainers were led by pulp and paper, air transportation, and securities house issues.