Baseball: Kikuchi throws 7 shutout innings as Mariners beat Astros

Newsfrom Japan

Seattle Mariners starter Yusei Kikuchi threw seven scoreless innings Tuesday but did not factor in a 4-0 win over the visiting Houston Astros. Chasing his eighth win, Kikuchi held the Astros to four hits, while fanning four, surrendering two walks and hitting a batter in another quality start at Seattle's T-Mobile Park. Abraham Toro blasted a go-ahead grand slam in the bottom of the eighth for the Mariners, who closed to within 3.5 games of the second American League Wild Card spot. Paul Sewald (9-3) and Sean Doolittle each pitched an inning of relief to combine with Kikuchi for the six-hit sh...