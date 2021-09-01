U.K. to hold 1st talks with TPP members in Sept. to join trade pact

Newsfrom Japan

The United Kingdom will hold its first meeting with members of the Trans-Pacific Partnership free trade pact later this month to discuss London's application to join the deal, the Japanese government said Wednesday. Following its departure from the European Union, the United Kingdom is aiming to enhance its economic presence in the Asia-Pacific region. The 11-member TPP is trying to expand its area after the United States withdrew from the pact under former President Donald Trump. Ministers from the 11 members, including Japan, Australia and Singapore, held a videoconference of the TPP Commiss...