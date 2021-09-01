Baseball: Giants ace Sugano delivers vintage gem in troubled season

Newsfrom Japan

In what has so far been a forgettable season, Yomiuri Giants ace Tomoyuki Sugano struck out eight in a dominant performance, pitching the Central League leaders to a 2-0 win over the Yakult Swallows on Wednesday. Sugano (3-5), who dropped out of Japan's Olympic team due to lack of fitness, threw eight innings, allowing only an infield single at Kyocera Dome Osaka, while walking one batter and hitting another. The win was his first since April 23. "It's taken quite a while, but I felt I was able to pitch the way I know I can," said Sugano, a two-time winner of Japan's Sawamura Award that goes t...