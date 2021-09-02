Biden administration extending Trump-era travel ban to North Korea

Newsfrom Japan

The U.S. administration of President Joe Biden is extending for one year a travel ban to North Korea, with the restriction introduced in 2017 now set to last until the end of August 2022, the State Department said in a document made available Wednesday. Under the ban initiated by the previous administration of Donald Trump, all U.S. passports will remain invalid for traveling to North Korea unless "specially validated for such travel under the authority" of the secretary of state, said a Federal Register notice to be published Thursday. The travel ban was first introduced in September 2017 aft...