Tokyo stocks open higher on U.S. tech share gains

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened higher Thursday, lifted by the technology-heavy Nasdaq index hitting a record high overnight, although advances were limited as investors moved to lock in gains after the Nikkei ended at a seven-week high the previous day. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 95.37 points, or 0.34 percent, from Wednesday to 28,546.39. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 0.68 point, or 0.03 percent, at 1,981.47. Gainers were led by metal product, marine transportation and insurance issues. At 9 a.m., th...