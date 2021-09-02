Tokyo stocks mixed in morning on firm tech shares, profit-taking

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were mixed Thursday morning as gains in tech shares following an overnight record close on the technology-heavy Nasdaq index were offset by investors locking in gains after the Nikkei's surge to its highest level in over a month. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 24.99 points, or 0.09 percent, from Wednesday to 28,476.01. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 4.09 points, or 0.21 percent, at 1,976.70. Gainers were led by metal product, and information and communication issues, while land transportation, and iron and steel is...