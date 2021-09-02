Baseball: Darvish loses 7th straight, Padres' slump continues

Newsfrom Japan

San Diego Padres right-hander Yu Darvish lost seven consecutive decisions for the first time in his 10-year major league career as he was knocked out by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the team's 8-3 defeat on Wednesday. Darvish (7-9) failed to escape the third inning at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona, when the Diamondbacks sent 11 batters to the plate and scored six runs on six hits. The 35-year-old Japanese allowed six runs, five earned, on eight hits over 2-2/3 innings. Darvish, a five-time All-Star, has not won a game since June 21 and is 0-7 in his last 10 starts since then. "I know I have t...