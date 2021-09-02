Apple to let apps bypass commissions by linking to websites

Newsfrom Japan

Apple Inc. said Wednesday it will allow developers of music, videos, books and other media apps to include an in-app link to an external website where users can make purchases, enabling them to gain income without paying commissions to the iPhone maker. The change that goes into effect in early 2022 will end an investigation by the Japan Fair Trade Commission into the commissions of up to 30 percent the tech giant charges for app developers that use its in-app payment system. It will be applied globally to what Apple calls "reader" apps available on its App Store, the company said. Gaming apps...