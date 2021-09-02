Tokyo stocks rise for 4th day on firm tech shares

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended higher Thursday for the fourth straight trading day, sending the Nikkei to end at a seven-week high, as the market was lifted by firm high-tech shares following a record high tech-heavy Nasdaq index overnight. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 92.49 points, or 0.33 percent, from Wednesday at 28,543.51. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 2.78 points, or 0.14 percent, higher at 1,983.57. Gainers were led by metal product, insurance, and precision instrument issues.