Amazon cloud service glitch disrupts Japan brokers, airlines

Newsfrom Japan

Amazon Web Services Inc. said Thursday a glitch occurred in its cloud service in Japan, disrupting operations of a wide range of firms from online brokers to airlines. A networking problem was found at 7:30 a.m. after a device used in its network connection broke down, according to Amazon Web Services. The company said the system was restored in the afternoon. Among online brokerages, Matsui Securities Co. suffered a delay in distributing stock quotations, while its users struggled to log in to the broker's website. The securities firm said it first learned of the disruption at around 9 a.m. a...