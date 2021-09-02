Japan cosmetics maker to exit S. Korea amid anti-Korean post protest

Newsfrom Japan

Major Japanese cosmetics maker DHC Corp., which has been criticized for being discriminatory against ethnic Korean residents of Japan, said Thursday it will withdraw from the South Korean market. The company has been under fire since its chief executive wrote a message on its Japanese website in November last year apparently attacking a rival company that he said uses many Japanese TV personalities with Korean roots in its commercials. On the website of its South Korean branch, the company said it has decided to close its business in the country and discontinue online sales of its products by ...