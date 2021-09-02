Soccer: Japan suffer shock defeat against Oman in World Cup q'fiers

Newsfrom Japan

Japan slumped to a shock 1-0 defeat against Oman in the opening game of the 2022 World Cup final Asian qualifying round on Thursday. Issam Al Sabhi scored the 88th-minute winner four minutes after coming off the bench as Hajime Moriyasu's men remained disjointed and second-best throughout the game at rainy Panasonic Stadium. Japan, currently 24th in the FIFA rankings, have reached the last six World Cup finals after their debut in 1998. They will face China next week. The away game was moved to a neutral venue in Doha due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.