U.S. trade deficit with Japan widens 27.4% in July

The U.S. goods trade deficit with Japan widened 27.4 percent in July from the previous month to $6.29 billion, the Commerce Department said Thursday. The deficit with China increased 2.9 percent to $28.65 billion, while that with Mexico shrank 7.2 percent to $8.25 billion, the department said. From the start of 2021, Japan ranked as having the fifth-largest trade deficit with the United States after China, Mexico, Vietnam and Germany. Globally, the U.S. deficit in the trade of both goods and services shrank 4.3 percent in July to $70.05 billion. U.S. exports rose 1.3 percent to $212.83 billion...