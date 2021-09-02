Baseball: Senga pitches Hawks past Eagles

Newsfrom Japan

Kodai Senga struck out eight over seven innings as the SoftBank Hawks ace pitched the defending Pacific League champs to a 5-2 win over the Rakuten Eagles on Thursday. Senga (4-1) allowed two runs at Fukuoka's PayPay Dome, but none before he held a 5-0 lead through five innings. He gave up six hits and walked two as the fourth-place Hawks moved to within 1-1/2 games of the third-place Eagles. "I was barely able to pitch in the first part of the season, so I intend to win every game in the second half," said Senga, who missed over three months after injuring his ankle in his season debut but ha...