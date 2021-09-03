Tokyo stocks open higher on Wall St. gains, firm energy shares

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened higher Friday, driven by gains on Wall Street overnight and solid energy-related shares after a rise in crude oil futures in New York to the highest level in about a month. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 130.35 points, or 0.46 percent, from Thursday to 28,673.86. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 10.81 points, or 0.54 percent, at 1,994.38. Gainers were led by iron and steel, mining, and oil and coal product issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 109.95-96 yen compared with 109.8...