Main events scheduled for Sept. 6-12

Newsfrom Japan

Main events scheduled in Japan for Sept. 6-12: Sept. 6 (Mon) -- Prince Hisahito, Emperor Naruhito's nephew who is second in line to Japanese imperial throne, to turn 15. -- Japan Automobile Dealers Association to release new motor vehicle sales data by model for August. Sept. 7 (Tues) -- Cabinet Office to release preliminary composite indexes of economic indicators for July. -- Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications to release average household spending data for July. -- Tokyo District Court to hand down ruling on House of Representatives lawmaker Tsukasa Akimoto and his former state-...