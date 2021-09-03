Tokyo stocks higher in morning on Wall St. gains, firm energy shares

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were higher Friday morning, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street, as a rise in U.S. crude oil futures boosted energy-related shares. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 243.84 points, or 0.85 percent, from Thursday to 28,787.35. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 15.82 points, or 0.80 percent, at 1,999.39. Every industry category gained ground, except for precision instrument issues. Gainers were led by oil and coal product, and mining issues.