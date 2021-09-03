URGENT: Tokyo stocks surge on reports of Japan PM Suga departure

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks extended their gains Friday afternoon after reports that Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will resign without seeking re-election in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party leadership race slated for later this month. At 12:45 p.m., the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average had gained 499.94 points, or 1.75 percent, from Thursday to 29,043.45 after ending the morning session at 28,787.35. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 28.42 points, or 1.43 percent, at 2,011.99, rising to its highest level in 30 years. Suga's decision to step down came as ...