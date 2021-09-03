Japan gov't plans lifting alcohol ban even under COVID emergency

Newsfrom Japan

The Japanese government plans to allow restaurants to serve alcohol even in areas under a COVID-19 emergency if sufficient steps are taken to prevent infections, according to a draft plan for restarting economic and social activities, government sources said Friday. The plan is likely to be adopted in October or November, when all people who wish to be vaccinated are expected to have been fully inoculated. But some experts on infectious diseases remain cautious over relaxing the current measures. Under the plan, the government will not ask residents to refrain from traveling across prefectural...