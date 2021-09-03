Japan's OKI shifting printer production in China to Thailand

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese IT maker Oki Electric Industry Co., known as OKI, will stop manufacturing printers in China and shift printer production to Thailand as part of efforts to focus on competitive products amid a growing paperless trend. Its Chinese unit OKI Electric Industry (Shenzhen) Co. will end printer production in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, next month and OKI Data Manufacturing (Thailand) Co., its Thai arm, will take over production at its plant in the central province of Ayutthaya, OKI said Thursday. The Chinese unit was established in 2001 and started manufacturing printers the following year ...