Tokyo stocks end sharply higher on Japan PM Suga departure

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose for the fifth straight day Friday, with the Nikkei surging over 2 percent after Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga expressed his intention to resign. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 584.60 points, or 2.05 percent, from Thursday at 29,128.11, ending at its highest level since June 16. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 31.88 points, or 1.61 percent, higher at 2,015.45. Every industry category gained ground, led by iron and steel, electric appliance and machinery issues.