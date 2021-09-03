Baseball: Oyama, Nakano propel Tigers past Giants

Newsfrom Japan

Yusuke Oyama and rookie Takumu Nakano powered a dramatic comeback, propelling the second-place Hanshin Tigers to a 7-3 win over the Central League-leading Yomiuri Giants on Friday. The Tigers, who now trail the Giants in winning percentage .578 to .576, were behind 3-0 in the fifth against right-hander Shosei Togo (8-6), who retired the first 15 Hanshin hitters he faced. Oyama broke Togo's hitless run at Koshien Stadium with a one-out single and scored on Yoshio Itoi's pinch-hit double. "I got behind in the count but got the bat on the ball and I'm glad that led to a run," Oyama said. Oyama ti...