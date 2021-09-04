Tennis: Osaka may take indefinite break after shock U.S. Open loss

Newsfrom Japan

Naomi Osaka said she is taking another break from tennis after a shock U.S. Open loss to 18-year-old Canadian Leylah Fernandez in the women's singles third round held Friday night. The defending champion slammed her racket on the court several times, screamed after missing a shot and was visibly frustrated in her 5-7, 7-6(2), 6-4 loss to the world No. 73 at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Early in the third set, Osaka smacked the ball into the stands and received a code violation for ball abuse. "Basically, I feel like I'm kind of at this point where I'm trying to figure out what I want to do, and I hone...