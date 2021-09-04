Baseball: Ohtani grabs 9th win after early injury scare

Newsfrom Japan

Shohei Ohtani overcame an early injury scare to earn his ninth win Friday, holding the Texas Rangers to two runs over seven innings in the Los Angeles Angels' 3-2 win for his eighth straight winning decision. Ohtani (9-1) struck out eight in a gutsy 117-pitch effort at Angel Stadium, giving up seven hits and two walks. The two-way star had an off-day at the plate, going 0-for-4 including a deep fly to right field in the fifth inning with two on and two outs. The right-hander found himself in trouble in the first inning when cleanup hitter Nathaniel Lowe hit a sharp drive at his throwing hand. ...