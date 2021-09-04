Soccer: New Arsenal signing Tomiyasu ready to help beleaguered Japan

Newsfrom Japan

New Arsenal signing Takehiro Tomiyasu on Friday vowed to step up for Japan as the defender joined the team in Qatar ahead of their crucial game against China in the 2022 World Cup final Asian qualifiers. The 22-year-old completed his move from Bologna on Tuesday, the final day of the transfer window, and missed Japan's shock opening home defeat to Oman in Osaka on Thursday in Group B. "I'll be seen as an Arsenal player. I mustn't forget the pride that comes with that and put in a proper performance," said Tomiyasu, who was also courted this summer by London rivals Tottenham. "(The English Prem...