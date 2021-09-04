Baseball: Hawks come from behind to clobber 1st-place Buffaloes

Newsfrom Japan

Takuya Kai's two-run single put his team in front and triggered a scoring avalanche as the fourth-place SoftBank Hawks came from behind to beat the Pacific League-leading Orix Buffaloes 11-4 on Saturday. Kai, who repeatedly delivered in the clutch for Japan during the Olympics, came up with no outs and the bases loaded in the fifth inning with the Hawks trailing 2-1. He lined a high 0-1 slider from Glenn Sparkman (0-1) into center. Rookie Richard Sunagawa, the runner on second base, got a tremendous jump and slid home head first with the go-ahead run. "Before I went to the plate, manager (Kimi...