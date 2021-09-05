Tennis: Nishikori beaten by Djokovic in 3rd round of U.S. Open

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's Kei Nishikori was beaten by Serbian world No. 1 Novak Djokovic 6-7(4), 6-3, 6-3, 6-2 on Saturday and unable to move into the men's singles Round of 16 at the U.S. Open. The victory at Arthur Ashe Stadium carried Djokovic into the fourth round while improving his head-to-head record against Nishikori to 18-2. Djokovic has won the first three Grand Slam tournaments of the year. On Saturday afternoon, Djokovic suffered an early break in the first set, recovered, and dropped the tiebreaker. He was tested by the 56th-ranked Nishikori in the match that lasted over three hours, but recovered ...