Baseball: Ohtani blasts 43rd homer to propel Angels past Rangers

Shohei Ohtani blasted his MLB lead-extending 43rd home run Saturday, a three-run shot in the sixth inning steering the Los Angeles Angels to a 4-1 win over the Texas Rangers. A day after throwing his MLB-high 117 pitches and hitting 100 miles per hour from the mound for his ninth win, the two-way star walloped his first homer in four games with two on and no outs off lefty Kolby Allard (3-12) for a 4-0 lead. Juan Lagares's solo shot handed the Angels the lead in the third before Ohtani connected on the lefty's first pitch down the middle zone, going deep over the right-field wall at Angel Stad...