Baseball: SoftBank rookie Sunagawa demolishes Buffaloes

Newsfrom Japan

Rookie Richard Sunagawa drove in six runs with a sacrifice fly and two home runs, including a game-reversing grand slam, in the SoftBank Hawks' 12-4 win over the Pacific League-leading Orix Buffaloes on Sunday. Trailing by a run after his first career RBI on a second-inning sacrifice fly, Sunagawa came up with one out in the fourth and worked the count full against veteran right-hander Hirotoshi Masui (3-6) before slamming a fastball down the pipe well past the center-field wall. "My teammates made it so I came to bat in the best possible situation. I was as focused as I've ever been in my lif...